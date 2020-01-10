Young Buchan folk invited to cafe and Circomodo

Young folk in Peterhead looking for something to do in the new year can head along to two regular events.

Modo runs an Encounter Youth Cafe three days a week in the town’s Drummer’s Corner, while Circomodo is held in the Rescue Hall on Prince Street on Thursday nights.

Encounter Youth Cafe is a safe, fun place for young folk to relax and meet friends. It is free and open to anyone under the age of 25 and inside there are a range of activities from pool tables to arts and crafts and cultural activities.

Outside (weather dependent) there is basketball and a range of circus activities.

The cafe also offers a range of additional services including free food, free clothes, toiletries and accessories and a free listening service for those who need someone to talk to.

A range of snacks and hot and cold drinks are available to buy.

Meanwhile you can learn juggling plate spinning, stilt walking, tightwire, fire performance, acrobalance and lots more at Circomodo while building confidence trust and teamwork. You can also have fun, make new friends and get accreditation for your achievements. It is free and open to all aged ten to 25.

To find out more about Encounter Cafe or Circomodo, get in touch with Modo on 01779 600 020.