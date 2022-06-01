Where to enjoy some Jubilee fun this weekend

No less than three Jubilee beacons will be lit around Peterhead to celebrate the Jubilee.

A host of Jubilee events have been organised over a three-day period and there’s plenty of fun to be enjoyed by all the family.

The fun gets underway tomorrow (Thursday, June 2) with the lighting of the Jubilee beacons.

Thousands of beacons will be lit up and down the country to mark the start of the Jubilee celebrations and in you can choose from three local beacon lighting events to attend.

The Lido is the place to be from 7pm to 10pm when the Beacon will be officially lit by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna the Marchioness of Aberdeen.

As well as the lighting of the beacon there will be plenty of stalls and entertainment and music for all the family to enjoy.

Just up the road at Buchanhaven Harbour the beacon there will be lit at 9.45pm.

There will be a barbecue, music from Scott Wood from Waves FM, and the sound of the pipes and drums as the beacon is lit.

Boddam will also light its beacon at 9.45pm with the event being held at the village harbour.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a fine cuppa a fancy piece and a chat, why not head along to Peterhead's Methodist Church which will host an open doorie from 2pm to 4pm to which all are welcome.

Boddam Harbour is the scene for a day of fun on Friday, June 3, with face painting, a bouncy castle, Fire Engine display and Coastguard plus lots more from 1pm to 5pm, so let’s hope the weather holds for that.

At Aden Park in Mintlaw there will also be plenty of Jubilee fun from 11am to 3pm, with music from Buchan Radio, food, a bouncy castle, stalls, magic and Wheelie fun, plus lots more.

Saturday, June 4, is a busy busy day for celebrations.

Peterhead will host a special Jubilee edition of its farmers’ market at Drummers Corner from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a wide selection of stalls selling foods and crafts, snacks and drinks, so why not head along and browse what’s on offer.

If it’s food you’re into, then why not head along to Taste of Grampian, which is being held at the P&J Live for the first time, moving from its usual base at Thainstone.

The event runs from 9am to 6pm and it is the biggest one-day food festival in the area.

Top chefs James Martin and Si King and Dave Myers (aka The Hairy Bikers) will be cooking up a storm and it promises to be a fun day out for all the family.

You can book your tickets online.

Buchanhaven Harbour will also be hosting a special celebratory event, with stalls, bouncy castles, face paints, a barbecue, entertainers and music from 1pm to 5pm.

There will also be a tasty kipper barbecue from 3pm to 5pm and Retro games for all to take part in.

The Albert Hotel on Queen Street, Peterhead, will also be getting into the Jubilee spirit with Party at the Palace The Albert Way.

Diners can enjoy mini versions of the food the Queen enjoys while watching the Jubilee concert on the big screen.