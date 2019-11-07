Shining a light on new trail with CLAN

CLAN Cancer Support has partnered with Wild in Art to bring an exciting new art trail to the area.

Following on from the success of the wild dolphin trail and, most recently, the Oor Wullie Trail, they will be bringing more than 30 lighthouse sculptures designed and created by some of the area’s most talented artists to help ‘Light the North’.

And Crimond will be one of the bases where a lighthouse sculpture will be located.

The ‘Light the North’ lighthouse trail will take people on a cultural tour of the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, letting them discover and engage with the region like never before.

CLAN’s chief executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said: “We’re delighted to be partnered with Wild in Art to bring this event to life for the individuals and families across the area to get involved with.

“We are proud to bring the trail to communities that CLAN operates in and hope that the lighthouse trail and our partnership with Wild in Art will allow us to help more people affected by cancer.”

Wild in Art co-founder and managing director Charlie Langhorne added: “The sculpture trail is the ideal way to get out and about with friends and family to see more of the place you live and learn about local history.

“As well as being educational, the sculptures are beautiful, each one having been lovingly created by a local artist.

“Each individual sculpture tells a different story, and residents and tourists enjoy following the entire trail using the trail map and app.”

CLAN is seeking support from the business community to bring the trail to life.

CLAN’s head of income generation and business development, Fiona Fernie, said: “ We have a variety of sponsorship packages to meet your business needs, inspire your staff and allow you to leave a lasting legacy across the north-east”.

To be a part of Light the North, contact lighthousekeeper@clanhouse.org or call 01224 647000 or visit: www.clanhouse.org