Scottish SPCA pioneers new Adventure Club for Aberdeenshire kids

The Scottish SPCA is launching a new Adventure Club for 7-13 year olds at its Drumoak centre in Aberdeenshire.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is trialling the clubs at four locations across Scotland for one week during the Easter school holidays.

As well as running in Aberdeenshire, clubs will run from the society’s animal rescue and re-homing centres in Edinburgh and Dunbartonshire, as well as the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

The Scottish SPCA is charging £30 per day, with discounts available for parents who wish to sign up siblings or book their child in for the full week. The clubs will run from 9am to 5pm from Monday, April 6 to Friday, April 10 and funds raised through the clubs will be used to support the charity’s work to build a better world for animals.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, head of education, policy and research, said: “We already engage with over 200,000 school children across Scotland during term time every year. This new club will give children a fantastic opportunity to engage more with the Scottish SPCA, be inspired and learn about the amazing animals we have living in Scotland in a fun and safe environment.

“As well as tours of the centre, children will have the chance to participate in a whole host of exciting activities like looking for mini-beasts, den building, arts and crafts and building animal homes.

“The main goal of the club is for children to have a great time, connect with nature and develop new skills whilst also increasing their confidence.”

To find out more about the clubs, visit www.scottishspca.org/adventureclubs.