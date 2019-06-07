Rockin' The Broch this weekend

The first ever open air family festival is this coming Saturday in the heart of Fraserburgh.

Doors open at 3pm on June 8 with fun for all the family.

There will be face painting, mega slide, assault course and more alongside a licensed bar and non-stop music from local bands and this year's headliners Flung Aboot, a top cover band from Greenock.

Get tickets now online at www.rockinthebroch.co.uk with promo code RTB25 there is 25% off tickets.

All money raised stays local with the charity Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets.

The event will be held at North Links, Fraserburgh and the music will run from 4pm to 10pm.