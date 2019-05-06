Railway Museum to hold second Open Weekend

Maud Railway Museum will hold its next Open Weekend on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May.

Opening times at the museum, located in the old railway station at Maud Junction, are from 10.30am to 4pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

Parking is available next to the museum which also welcomes many of its visitors as walkers or cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way.

This year some previously overgrown areas of the site have been cleared to reveal several of the former facilities such as the locomotive water tower. New signs have been prepared to form a short heritage trail to interest visitors.

The World War 2 Air Raid shelter on the platform will be open for visitors to enter and see the confined conditions that those seeking safety would have experienced.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill, near Boddam where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

There is also a display of photographs telling the story of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965.

Inside the convict carriage is a display relating to the prison, its inmates including the famous jail-breaker Johnny Ramenski, and the Harbour of Refuge railway.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to assist with looking after the museum and its visitors.

The traditional open weekends being the second weekend of each month until October will apply in 2019.

In the meantime the museum is able to arrange special opening for groups at mutually convenient times-contact info@friendsofmaud.org.uk.