Public invited to tree-planting session at Peterhead’s Collieburn Park

A Buchan community is being encouraged to get involved with a special tree-planting session later this month.

Around 200 native trees are being planted from 10am to 12noon on Saturday, March 21 to increase the biodiversity of Peterhead’s Collieburn Park.

The event is being hosted by The Brave Outdoors community group with support from Aberdeenshire Council’s Leader-funded Green Spaces project and the Aberdeenshire Ranger Service.

The Brave Outdoors operates The Brave Community Woodland on the outskirts of Peterhead just off the ringroad on the Nether Kinmundy road. It has provided more than 700 hours of activities for more than 200 groups since it was established last year.

Project coordinator Lewis Swales said: “Collieburn Park is a fantastic but often overlooked resource for Peterhead residents to enjoy. The additional tree-planting will really develop the biodiversity of the area and I would encourage as many people as possible of all ages to

come down and support us on the day.”

Green Spaces officer Matthew Watt added: “The tree-planting at Collieburn forms part of a wider scheme to develop the park for all to enjoy including the creation of a cycle path linking Inverugie Road and the popular Formartine and Buchan Way.

“The tree-planting will give residents from across the town the opportunity to visit the park and it would be great to hear ideas for additional improvements to the area.”

Collieburn Park is accessible from all areas of Peterhead for walkers and cyclists. Although there are no car parking facilities, limited, responsible on-street parking is possible.