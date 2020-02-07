Plans well in hand for Seedy Sunday at Aden

PLANS for a gardening, food and drinks festival in Aden Country Park are well underway with a fun- filled programme in place to attract visitors to the event.

Seedy Sunday will take place in the polytunnels at Aden on Sunday, March 15 from 11am to 3.30pm and will showcase a fantastic array of stalls selling food, drink, crafts and much more.

The programme will also feature a number of cookery demonstrations with local chef Kenny Smartof Your Secret Ingredient throughout the day as well as floral art demonstrations with Patricia MacPherson and a gardening question and answering session with Aden Allotments committee member Gordon Milne.

Seedy Sunday will also provide an opportunity for keen gardeners to share tips and surplus gardening seeds and plants. Thousands of empty seed packets have been distributed throughout Buchan to allow people to collect surplus gardening seeds which they are encouraged to bring along

to Seedy Sunday and exchange for different seeds.

Leona Findlay, development worker at Buchan Development Partnership said: “Everyone always looks forward to Seedy Sunday as it is a fantastic event and extremely popular especially with keen gardeners and food lovers. It is a great opportunity for green fingered folk of all abilities to share tips

and surplus seeds and meet with like-minded folk. We are delighted to welcome back One Seed Forward (OSF) who will once again be giving away free seeds and seed potatoes to visitors at the event as part of their aim to encourage everyone to try growing their own produce.”

Leona added “We strive to keep our popular events at Aden fresh and exciting and so we have added some new features such as the Q&A sessions with Gordon and the floral arts demonstrations with Patricia and we think visitors will really enjoy these new additions to the programme. We have

almost 40 stallholders coming along to Seedy Sunday this year selling locally produced food and drink, a fantastic selection of homemade goods and gift ideas as well as some environmentally friendly products.”

For more information about the event or to obtain free empty seed packets please email seedy.sundayaden@gmail.com or info@bdp.scot or visit the Aden Country Park facebook page.