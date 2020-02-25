Preparations are gearing up for the third Taste of Home event run by Modo.

The final evening will be on March 6 and will have a Lithuanian theme, with entertainment and activities provided by ALNES (Association of Lithuanians in North East Scotland), and served up with traditional Lithuanian delicacies.

The date has been chosen to coincide with St Kaismir’s Fair or Kaziuko mugė, a large annual folk arts and crafts fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, dating to the beginning of the 17th century.

The evening is part of the Home-Hame-дом-Dom, project, where Modo is hosting three different evenings with free food, live music and entertainment that celebrate the cultures and the cooking of the communities that make up Peterhead, each loosely tied in with a special day.

Martin Danziger, creative director of Modo explains, “The project came about from conversations at Encounter Youth café, when young people said that they had never tried food from each other’s countries. We thought it would be great to give folk a chance to show off their own cultures and to experience others”.

The first was a Scottish evening to celebrate Burns Supper. The second part of A Taste o Hame events took place on Friday, February 21. Fat Thursday is a Polish tradition in which the last Thursday before lent is marked by feasting on traditional foods. A great time was had by all!

Thanks have been expressed to Dorota Myszka for making the most amazing Polish soup, the Polish-Scottish Song Group, Marta Magdalena and Jackie Ross for coming along to sing songs, tell stories and teach us all some Polish, Peterhead Central School, Paula Musson and Heather McNeil and all of the volunteers, who without, these events wouldn't be possible.

The final event will be held in Central School, Peterhead. Tickets are free, but limited. Tickets are available online from www.tinyurl.com/taste-of-home, in advance from Central Primary School or Modo, or on the night (subject to availability).