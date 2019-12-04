Peterhead group enjoys Christmas party

The Just Sing group, run by Isobel Jamieson and Alison Duthie, enjoyed a festive feast at Peterhead Football Club recently.

Members and volunteers of the group, which has steadily grown in number since starting earlier this year, celebrated its final meeting of the season with a Christmas party and, of course, a sing-song.

Isobel said: “We had an absolutely fantastic afternoon and I’d like to thank all those who came along and to the football club staff who have been more than helpful to the group since we started and provided a lovely meal.”

Just Sing meets on the first Monday of the month at the football club and is open to those aged 50 or over who enjoy singing at any level. New members always welcome. The new season starts on January 6.