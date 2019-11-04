Peterhead bonfire delayed by weather

Peterhead’s Gadle Braes bonfire will be officially lit on Wednesday, November 6, after organisers pushed it back a day due to weather conditions.

The bonfire was due to be held on Tuesday, but due to high winds on Monday it was decided to push it back a day for safety reasons.

The honours for lighting the fire will this year fall to Peterhead FC captain Rory McAllister.

The fire begins at 7.30pm and there will be a host of entertainment for all the family.

This year’s bonfire is sponsored by Marco’s Chipper, Peterhead FC and Buchan Radio.

As well as the fire itself, there will be music, Buchan Radio, a burger van and refreshments.