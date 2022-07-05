New Deer Show returns to Craigieford Park

All the usual elements of New Deer Show will be held as it returns after a two-year absence.

The show, which was last held in 2019, will run over two days (Saturday and Sunday), and is sure to attract folk from all over the north-east and beyond.

Saturday, July 16, will feature all the usual elements of horse, cattle, sheep, goats, guinea pigs and rabbits as well as young handlers classes, a tractor fest, children’s fancy dress, a pets parade, races, a baby show a pageant and lots more.

There will also be music from the pipe band and over both days special attractions will be Dean Spruce magician, Riders of the Storm, musical cars, various trade stands, food and craft and industrial and educational marquees.

There will be a host of events to enjoy at this year’s show.

And WrestleZone will also be at this year’s show, making its first appearance at New Deer.

Sunday will see vintage and classic vehicles take to the park along with demonstrations, a truck fest, a companion dog show, pony club games, clay pigeon shooting, a schools competition presentation, Young Farmers skills competition, sheep shearing, children’s races, stock judging and lots more.

In the run-up to the weekend, there will be a Race Night with music from DJ Jasper on Friday, July 15.

The event will be held at Craigieford Park marquee at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £10 which can be obtained by contacting 07786 51585 or email [email protected]

On the Saturday there will be a marquee dance with music from DJ Jasper from 4pm and the dance itself starting at 8pm.

Admission is £10 which is payable at the door on the night but the event is restricted to those over the age of 18 only and ID will be required.

New Deer Show opens at 8am on Saturday, and 10.30am on Sunday and all entry prices will be held at the 2019 fees.