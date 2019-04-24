Music for the Book of Deer at Aden

Music at Aden will head to Old Deer Parish Church next month for a special concert.

Music for the Book of Deer will be composed by Richard Ingham and will feature performances from the ensemble Strangeness & Charm.

The ensemble is made up of Richard Ingham (saxophone), Maarten Verbraeken (trumpet and flugel), Fraser Burke (keyboard), Kenny Irons (bass) and Andy James (drums).

Music for the Book of Deer was especially commissioned by the Book of Deer Project, and and written by composer, educatior and musician Richard Ingham.

Speaking about the Book of Deer Suite, Richard said it was “inspired by the extraordinary tenth century pocket gospel book; plainsong and reels meet electronic soundscapes. A sonic rollercoaster, with bells.”

The Suite has been performed twice.

Its premier was in the Grand Hall in Crimongate, Lomany at an event hosted by Viscount and Viscountess Petersham.

The second time it was performed was in John Knox House during the Edinburgh Fringe.

This is an exciting opportunity to hear a unique piece of glorious music reflecting the Book of Deer, played by Richard and his talented associates in a Church likely to be within a stone throw away from the place where the Book of Deer was established.

The concert will be held on Sunday, May 12 from 2-4pm.

Tickets are £15 available from the Aden Craft and Gift Shop or online by emailing friends@music-at-aden.co.uk.

Alternatively call either 01771 624268 or 07729 791482.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the special performance.