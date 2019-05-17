Mission Bus Run for retired fishermen heading to Dundee

The Fishermen’s Mission annual bus run for retired fishermen and their spouses or partners will be held next month.

The bus run will take place on Tuesday, June 18 and is open to any retired fishermen living in the Peterhead area.

The bus will be leaving Peterhead Mission at 8.30am and there will also be a pick-up at the Lido on South Road.

On the way down there will be a short stop at Brechin Castle, then onto Dundee.

The bus will be stopping at the Northern Hotel in Brechin for tea before heading back to Peterhead for approximately 8pm.

Price is £10 / person which includes bus and evening meal at Northern Hotel.

Spaces may be limited and will be allocated on a first-come basis.

To add your name to the list you can call in to the Mission Centre at 8 Union Street, Peterhead or call 07917 754386.