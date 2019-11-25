Little Mix head for Aberdeen in summer tour

Little Mix are taking their live show on the road next year with a 21-date Summer 2020 tour, including a concert in Aberdeen.

The top-selling foursome will play the city’s Hazlehead Park on Sunday, July 26.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 28, from www.gigsinscotland.com.

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine.”