Go wild at Wild About Aden

Organisers of the popular family event, Wild About Aden are gearing up for two days of fun in the park.

Wild About Aden will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23 and 24 at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw from 11am until 3.30pm.

Organisers, Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) have a packed programme of events in place featuring lots of new activities such as children’s cookery classes, water zorbing, archery tag, shooting range and a small petting zoo to name but a few.

Leona Findlay, development worker at BDP explained: “Wild About Aden is always a fun-filled event and well supported by families from all over the North-east and further afield.

“We have added lots of new activities to the programme that we think will appeal to all ages. We have invited some new catering vans along including Hadyn’s Wildfire Pizzas and Edelwurst which serves delicious German sausages with all the sides.

“The Aden Café will also be open and serving lunches, snacks and hot and cold drinks.

“The popular attractions such as the Critter Keeper and Bobs Buddies will be returning to the two-day event and we’re also welcoming animals from the Waulkmill Menagerie along on Tuesday.

“The environmental information teams were so popular last year and they have lots of activities planned for this event to keep visitors busy.

“We’ll not only have a fire engine in attendance this year but we will also have a police van for visitors to look inside. Visitors will also be delighted to hear that Modo – Circus with purpose will be back in the mansion house.

For more information about the event please email seedy.sundayaden@gmail.com or info@bdp.scot and visit the Aden facebook page.