Get drumming in Peterhead this weekend

Local business, Huggadrum, will be officially launched on Sunday, March 15 in Peterhead.

Based in Buchan, Huggadrum provides fun-filled experiences for all using hand drums and other percussion. As well as being fun, drum circles are great for mental health and in creating a unique, shared experience for everyone regardless of experience and ability.

The family friendly launch event will have drum and shaker making activities, drum circle tasters, performances as well as refreshments. It takes place at the Cornerstone centre, Marschall Street, Peterhead from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Huggadrum director, Angus McCurrach, has spent many years working in the health and social care sector as well as being an experienced drummer and percussionist. As a senior partner at Buchan Counselling, he is passionate about the positive impact that drumming has on well-being.

He said: “I am delighted that we are launching near Drummer’s corner where traditionally, drums were sounded to bring the community together. It is such a family friendly activity, but it also brings people together from all walks of life. “

Huggadrum Circles are already happening across Aberdeenshire and a regular event is planned for Peterhead.

More information about the launch and future events is available on the Huggadrum.com website.