Gearing up for a day of fun at Buchanhaven

All roads lead to Buchanhaven later this month for the annual harbour open day.

Organisers are hoping for better weather this year after torrential rain hit the gala in 2018, curtailing several of the events.

However, Arthur-James McKenzie of the harbour trust is keeping his fingers crossed that the packed programme won’t be interrupted by adverse weather on Saturday August 17.

He told the Buchanie: “We have all the usual attractions including jet skis, boat tips, a speed boat, barbecue with kippers and burgers and train rides for the kids.

“There will also be a tea tent with home bakes, a seafood staff, home bakes stall, pancake stall, tombola and a car boot sale.

“Grampian Fire & Rescue will be there with their fire engine along with their colleagues from Peterhead Coastguard, while providing the music throughout the afternoon will be Ronnie Arthur and Buchan Community Radio.

“The Boat Shed and Aquarium will also be open to show everyone our amazing native sealife,” he added.

The open day runs from 12noon to 5pm. Don’t miss out!

Meanwhile, donations of home baking and items for the tombola are still being sought by the committee so if anyone can help, please hand them in to the Boat Shed where all donations will be gratefully accepted.