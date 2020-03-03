Fraserburgh to champion active travel and sustainability

Fraserburgh is doing its bit to help people learn about greener and healthier ways of getting about with a free fun family-friendly event to be held at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre on Saturday, March 28 from 10am – 4pm.

Suitable for all ages, abilities and interests, from amateur active travellers to cycling enthusiasts and those wanting to find out about local sustainable transport options, this is a chance for everyone to learn more about eco-friendly ways of living.

Visitors can enjoy an amazing cycle try-out track featuring child-carrying cycles, city bikes, folding bikes, inclusive cycles, tandems, trikes, recumbents and electric bikes, and can also bring their own bike for a check-up with the Bike Doctor, offering minor repairs and maintenance tips.

Electric cars will be on display, and entertainment will also include megabike rides and a pedal-powered arcade. Information on car sharing and public transport options will be available. On the day, people can enter a prize draw to win one of two city bikes.

Fraserburgh’s event is one of a series of Active Travel and Bike Try out days taking place in Aberdeenshire in March to promote eco-friendly and healthier local transport, including cycling, walking, bus, Park & Ride, rail, electric vehicles and car sharing.

The other public events will be held in Huntly on March 14, Inverurie on March 15, Portlethen on March 21, and Ellon on March 29. The project is funded by Smarter Choices Smarter Places initiative.

As part of this programme of events, ten school activity days will be delivered in selected primary schools in Fraserburgh, Ellon, Inverurie and Portlethen.

Chris Menzies, of Aberdeenshire Council’s transportations strategy team, said: “We all want to do our bit for climate change and try to reduce the number of trips we take by car - particularly short or single-occupancy journeys - but quite often people aren’t sure of the alternatives or how it could fit in with their own needs.

“These events are a fantastic way to highlight and celebrate a range of active and sustainable travel options, offering people the chance to come along and chat with us and find out how they could incorporate more into their own journeys in and around Aberdeenshire. Even swapping the car for one trip a week would make a difference.”

Aberdeenshire Council is running these events in conjunction with Get Cycling, a community interest company specialising in bike try-out events and active travel promotion.

For more information follow Getabout’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.