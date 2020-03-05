First indoor running event to take place at P&J Live

The world’s biggest inflatable 5k is coming to P&J Live on October 24. This will be the first indoor running event to take place at the brand new venue, brought by UK Running Events.

UK Running Events stated: “We want to encourage more people to get out and run and we are back better than ever with new, bigger and crazier obstacles.”

Obstacles will be placed inside P&J Live, meaning the event is completely weather-proof. The inflatable 5K route, includes 27 obstacles such as the Temple of Doom, The Mangle and The Boss, featuring the newest obstacle The Demon, which runners will encounter twice.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, the venue's exhibition sales manager, said: “We look forward to bringing the first indoor running event to be held within P&J Live. The event is expected to bring over 5,000 participants and we can’t wait for Aberdeen to experience this fun inflatable run.”

Runners don’t have to limit to the 5k route, other options include one lap, which is 2.5k or up to six laps which is a 15k course route. Runners will be rewarded with a high-quality finisher medal, a pair of runner socks, a neck buff and other finish-line goodies.

The event is suitable for participants of all athletic abilities, families and children aged five years and over.

For more information please visit ukrunningevents.co.uk

Tickets are now on sale, more information available from pandjlive.com