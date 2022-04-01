Enjoy STEM in the Park

STEM in the Park uses the playground equipment to demonstrate how science is part of everyday life.

Taking place at Newtonhill (April 4th), Laurencekirk (5th), Mintlaw (6th), Ellon (7st) and Alford (8th) parks, STEM in the Park uses the playground equipment to demonstrate how science is part of everyday life.

Sponsored by energy company TAQA’s UK business, the STEM in the Park sessions were first held during the October holidays last year and proved to be a popular way for all ages to engage in science workshops with a different spin.

Youngsters will be encouraged to slide into action to learn about gravity and friction, will learn how taking a turn on the roundabout will help them explore centrifugal forces and dizziness and investigate the concept of balance on the seesaw.

An official resource pack developed by TechFest also includes a range of other activities such as how to make a bug hotel and a bird’s nest, a guide to help them go on a mini-beast hunt and how to make a water gauge.

All of the activities demonstrate how children can have fun learning in some of their favourite outdoor areas, while building on their teamwork and creativity skills.

No booking is required to attend STEM in the Park and volunteers from TechFest and TAQA will be on hand to support the activities throughout the day from 10am until 3pm.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest said: “STEM in the Park is a great way of demonstrating how science is part of everyday life – including play time and taking part in outdoor activities and games. TechFest is passionate about continuous learning for all ages and these sessions are entertaining for both youngsters and adults.

“We’re very grateful to TAQA for continuing to support STEM in the Park, a family event which everyone can participate in, have fun and learn more about the world at the same time.”

Donald Taylor, TAQA Europe’s managing director said: “The first STEM in the Park programme last October proved to be hugely popular and we’re very pleased to be involved again.

“Encouraging an interest in STEM subjects is very important to TAQA and this activity developed by TechFest is an innovative way to demonstrate how much fun there is in learning.”

Members of the public are urged to keep an eye on TechFest’s Facebook and Twitter pages in case weather impacts of the sessions.

TechFest is an Aberdeen-based charity which aims to engage young people in the four main STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and encourage them to go on to follow a career which utilises these skills by demonstrating that they are both fun and relevant in day-to-day life.