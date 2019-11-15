Dine with Santa at the Gingerbread Cafe

Fancy enjoying breakfast or afternoon tea in the company of Santa?

Then head along to the Gingerbread Cafe, Faith Acres, Inverugie, Peterhead, on Saturday, December 21.

Bookings are now being taken for a half-hour session with Santa where you can relax while you are served breakfast or afternoon tea while your child sits with you or joins Santa’s table while Santa eats, then roams the room to give out personalised gifts.

Santa has also convinced the elves to open their workshop for you and your child(ren) to help out with a few activites.

Tickets are £12 which includes the dining experience with Santa in the room, a chat with Santa, an age-appropriate Christmas gift, drink and snack in the Gingerbread Cafe and a visit to the Elves’ workshop.

Accompanying guests purchase a £5 breakfast ticket which includes a sausage or bacon roll, pancake, scone gingerbread and unlimited tea/coffee/drinking chocolate or juice during morning sessions.

Or you can purchase a £5 afternoon tea ticket which includes a plate with homebakes, pancake, scone and unlimited tea/coffee/drinking chocolate or juice.

To book a spot go to stellasvoice.org.uk/dinewithsanta or call 0300 030 25200.