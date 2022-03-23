‘Digital detox’ for North-East children as spaces open for action-packed summer camp

Spaces are now open for the action-packed summer camp

Enrolment is now open for this year’s School’s Out Summer Camp, which will run from Monday, July 18, until Friday, August 12.

The camp is open to all children aged 6-16 years who are welcome to enrol for one, two, three or all four weeks.

This year marks the camp’s 11th year and this year activities will include indoor rock climbing, archery, swimming, football, art, cooking and drama – and new for this year will be the sport of Pickle Ball!

The racket sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

The all-inclusive, four-week summer camp will be held at ISA’s campus on North Deeside Road with facilities including a swimming pool, climbing wall, double wide games hall, dance studio, theatre, tennis courts, turfed football pitches, kitchen and art studio.

ISA PE teacher Mark DeGraw, who heads up School’s Out Summer Camp, said the event is an ideal way for children to build self-confidence and discover new and diverse interests.

He explained: “Our Summer Camp offers local children a huge variety of activities with a focus on learning and personal development in a fun and inspiring way.

“We will be combining games and unique indoor and outdoor activities with entertaining team challenges in a safe and caring environment guided by our enthusiastic team of teachers and support staff.

“Every day, our 25m indoor pool will be used for swimming, surfboarding and kayaking.

“Our programme of activities will cover everything from gymnastics and archery to cooking, arts and technology so there is truly something for every child no matter their strengths or interests.”

The summer camp will also feature a daily group Circus Session with unicycling, juggling and stilt walking designed to bring the kids together to have fun trying something different.

“The camp gets bigger and better every year and offers children the chance to be active and engaged with their peers, as well as learning how to continue working and playing as a group over the summer break,” added Mr DeGraw.

For further information and to sign up for ISA School’s Out Summer Camp 2022, visit the ISA website at: www.isa.aberdeen.sch.uk/pages/news-info/summer-camp

Established in 1972, ISA is Scotland’s first international school.

The school’s mission is to deliver excellence in education through a safe and caring learning environment and its strength is diverse intelligence, providing something different when it comes to private education.

At the heart of the school, there is a drive to support children to find their place in the world.

The independent school provides students with a comprehensive university preparatory education using best practices in education from around the world.