Community Support for Aden Country Park VE Day Celebration

Buchan Development Partnership is working with Mintlaw & District Community Council, Mintlaw Hall and Park Committee and The Royal British Legion to coordinate a VE Day celebration at Aden Country Park on Friday, May 8.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event which will commemorate 75 years since the end of the Second World War.

The event has kindly been sponsored by local businesses ALM Safety and LXM Event Services as well as a donation of £500 from Janice Mutch who runs the charity shop Mutch4less in Mintlaw.

The event will see an afternoon of celebrations take place at the Mansion House within Aden Country Park and will include a range of entertainment which will include music, dance, crafts and drama performances. Members of the public are encouraged to bring along a picnic to enjoy on the day.

Local Veterans from the Mintlaw area have also been invited to attend a celebratory lunch which they can enjoy while enjoying the afternoon's entertainment.

A full line-up of entertainment is scheduled for the day and will begin at 1pm at the Mansion House. Entertainment will include performances from: the Ugie Voices, the Aurora Choir and the Blue Toon Concert Party. There will also be children’s activities including face painting, bouncy castles, amusements and crafts in the Aberdeenshire farming museum.

The local community have got behind the event and have helped with the organisation and creation of decorations which will adorn the walls of the mansion house. The local primary schools are also hard at work decorating bunting in a VE Day theme which will be hung around the Mansion House.

Local businesses have also been supportive of the event with LXM Events and ALM Safety sponsoring the event. A fantastic donation of £500 has also been received from Janice Mutch at Mutch4Less. Donations from the CO-OP Mintlaw, The Papeterie in Dyce, Morrisons Peterhead and Warburtons have also been received.

Justine Tough, Skills Development and Events Officer for Aden Country Park said: “We are delighted with the response to our VE Day celebration and it has been lovely to have the support of local businesses. This has allowed us to organise a special day which will help us to remember those who fought for our country.”

Everyone from the local community and surrounding areas are invited to attend the free event. There will be something for people of all ages and it is important that this event is used to bring people of all ages together.

The event will give an opportunity to remember those who fought in the war for our country while celebrating an

important day in history.

If you would like to find out more information about the event or would like to help out on the day please contact the Aden Skills Development & Events Officer at justinetough96@gmail.com or visit the Aden Country Park Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Aden-Country-Park-399672043382638/