CLAN Christmas Fair kicks off festive shopping season

A north-east charity will be holding a Christmas Market at its headquarters to allow shoppers to get started on their festive shopping.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has centres across the north-east including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, will hold its annual Christmas Market at CLAN House, Westburn Road, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 9, between 10am and 3pm.

More than 30 stall holders will be displaying their wares, selling hand-made jewellery, arts, crafts and a variety of home bakes. There will also be a performance by Albacappella, who will sing their latest repertoire of Christmas songs and carols.

CLAN fundraising coordinator Ruth MacIntosh said: “The Christmas Market always marks the beginning of the festive season here at CLAN.

“CLAN House will be packed full of the finest gifts, pieces of art, hand-made jewellery and gift ideas for all the special people in your life. Artists and craftspeople are always keen to come along to CLAN events and our stalls sold out very quickly.

“We have more shopping opportunities than ever this year, and we are also delighted to welcome Albacappella, who will be getting us all in the Christmas spirit singing Christmas songs and Christmas carols.

“Our Santa’s Grotto at Den in the Glen opens on November 15, so we are all loving getting into the Christmas spirit here at CLAN.

“The Christmas Market is a popular event which every year raises much-needed funds which help us continue to support people whose lives are affected by cancer.

Ruth added: “More and more people are surviving cancer, which means that our services are in increasing demand, so fundraising events like the Christmas Market are vital to help us continue our important community work.”

Entry to the CLAN Christmas Market is £3 which can be paid on the door, and will include light refreshments.