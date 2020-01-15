Buchan gardeners encouraged to save for Seedy Sunday

Green-fingered folk are being asked to collect and save gardening seeds in advance of a gardening, food and drink festival being held in March at Aden Country Park.

Seedy Sunday is due to take place at the polytunnels in Aden Country Park on Sunday, March 15 from 11am to 3.30pm.

Gardeners are being encouraged to collect and save seeds ahead of the event so they can swap seed packets and share tips and ideas on the day.

Leona Findlay, Development worker at Buchan Development Partnership explained: “Seedy Sunday was originally organised to provide an opportunity for like-minded people to come together to swap their surplus plants and seeds ahead of the growing season.”

In a bid to encourage seed collecting, thousands of seed packets have been distributed throughout Buchan and are available for free, to any green-fingered folk who wants to either start collecting plant seeds, or have already collected surplus seeds that they are willing to swap at the event.

Free seed packets are available to individuals or groups and can be picked up from the Aden Craft & Gift Shop, Buchan Tools, Buchan Development Partnership, Aden Allotments or they can be posted out directly by contacting Buchan Development Partnership.

Leona added: “Seedy Sunday is an extremely popular event both with food lovers and keen gardeners. It is a fantastic opportunity for gardeners of all abilities to share tips and advice as well as surplus seeds.

"We have a packed programme planned for the day featuring a wealth of stallholders selling locally produced food and drink, crafts and homeware, cookery demonstrations, talks on a wealth of topics and this year we have a gardening tips and advice station.”

For more information or to enquire about a stall please email seedy.sundayaden@gmail.com or telephone 01771 613584.