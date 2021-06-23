Aquarium ‘shell-abrates’ summer of play with ticket giveaways

The ticket giveaway is just one of the aquarium’s summer activities.

Every weekday the aquarium will go live on Facebook at 9.30am with a short feature on one of its sea creatures. During the show, the aquarium presenter will ask a question about that creature and the first two people responding with the correct answer will win a free pass for the whole family. Two tickets will be given away each day.

Aquarium manager, Claire Matthews, said: “We’re delighted to be able to give away family tickets as part of the Summer of Play. This is a fantastic chance to win family passes, worth £23, to spend a day in Macduff at the seaside and get to explore life under the waves too. There will be a chance to start off every weekday during the summer by learning something about our fascinating local marine life and maybe win the family ticket, just by answering a simple question about that sea animal. Listen carefully and the answer will be given out during the live Facebook show – it couldn’t be easier!”

Winners will be notified at the live event and will be able to book for up to two adults and two children to visit the aquarium on their day of choice during the summer.

The first competition feature will be on Monday, June 28, then every weekday until August 13.

The ticket giveaway is just one of the aquarium’s summer activities. To get everyone outdoors and enjoying the beach, the aquarium team will be leading Rock Pool Rambles on certain days during the summer.

Aquarium visitors can join an aquarium staff member down on the shore for guided rock pooling and a demonstration of how best to find the animals left behind by the tide. Tickets cost £1 in addition to aquarium entry and must be booked in advance. There will also be pop up Starfish Encounters sessions outside as the weather allows.

The aquarium is also leading local beach cleans, starting at Tarlair on July 14. Litter pickers and rubbish bags will be provided but volunteers should bring their own gloves.