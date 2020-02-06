Anniversary celebrations at The Chester for Cornerstone

Leading social care charity Cornerstone celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and will be marking the occasion with a special Sparkle and Shine fundraising ball on Friday, April 24 in Aberdeen.

Held at the Chester Hotel, guests will enjoy drinks on arrival, a three-course meal, entertainment from the fabulous Mica Paris, special guests, a live auction with some tantalising lots, followed by fun and dancing into the wee small hours.

Leader of the Cornerstone Foundation, Lisa Duthie, says: “In our 40th anniversary year, we are inviting supporters to join us at the Sparkle and Shine black-tie ball to mark this significant milestone and raise vital funds that will continue to help transform lives across Scotland for years to come.

Since being established by Nick Baxter in 1980, Cornerstone has grown from being a charity that served the North East to a national charity supporting adults, children and young people across Scotland with a variety of needs including learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism, down syndrome and dementia.

The pioneering work of Cornerstone has been fundamental in changing the face of the care sector through adopting and promoting a person-centred approach to care, whilst also championing the belief that everyone, regardless of ability, should be given the opportunity to play an active part in their own community.

With a focus on increasing social inclusion and reducing loneliness as well as improving health, independence and wellbeing, Cornerstone teams work closely with the people they support to set goals and ensure the high quality care and support they need to live a meaningful and valued life is available to them - where they need it, when they need it.

Interim chief executive of Cornerstone, Hazel Brown adds: “Our Sparkle and Shine 40 th anniversary Ball is a great way for individuals and businesses to show their support, have some fun and make a real difference to the lives of the people we support”.

Tickets costs £150 each or £1,500 for a table of ten including a sparkling drinks reception, sumptuous three -course meal, event programme, access to silent and live auctions, stellar live entertainment from Mica Paris and late-night dancing.

To book tickets, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact James McQueen at the fundraising office on 01224 256051 or alternatively email james.mcqueen@cornerstone.org.uk