A host of attractions at Aden Park's Seedy Sunday

Hundreds of keen gardeners and food lovers are expected to visit Aden Park later this month to attend an indoor gardening, food and drink festival.

Seedy Sunday at Aden will take place in the polytunnels on March 15 and organisers say they have a fantastic day planned for visitors including cookery demonstrations with local chef Kenny Smart, floral arts demonstrations and various horticultural talks and Q&A sessions.

The popular festival is being organised by Maud-based charity, Buchan Development Partnership.

Development worker, Leona Findlay explained: “We are delighted to welcome back One Seed Forward (OSF) who will once again be giving away free seeds and seed potatoes to visitors at the event as part of their aim to encourage everyone to try growing their own produce.”

Buchan Development Partnership has distributed empty seed packets around Mintlaw in the hope keen gardeners will fill them with surplus seeds to exchange on the day.

Leona added: “Local chef Kenny Smart will be cooking up a storm in the polytunnel and will be carrying out a number of cookery demonstrations throughout the day.

“As well as the popular seed swap station where visitors can pick up or exchange gardening seeds, Garden Organic will also be giving various interesting talks about organic gardening and will be giving away seeds to visitors.

“We have also invited local florist Patricia Macpherson along to the festival to do demonstrations throughout the day.”

Visitors will also be encouraged to browse almost 40 stalls selling crafts, gift ideas, food, preserves and gardening goods.

Leona explained: “We have a fantastic mix of stalls attending this year who will be selling locally produced crafts, food and drink. The Café at Aden will also re-open that weekend”

Seedy Sunday will be held from 11-3.30pm. Entry is charged at £2 per adult and £1 for children and concessions.