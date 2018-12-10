The biggest wedding show in the North East Returns to Aberdeen

Your Wedding Exhibition 2019 is set to be another busy show which will take place at AECC across two days from Saturday and Sunday, January 19 and 20, 2019.

This will be the last one at AECC, before the brand new events venue and arena, The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA), opens in summer 2019.

More than 170 talented and creative exhibitors will bring a variety of wedding trends to the North East. From designers showing off their latest creations to beauty & styling tips, individual jewellery, professional photographic series, honeymoon destinations, gift ideas and information about unusual wedding locations, YWE has the complete offering for your perfect day.

Visitors will receive a comprehensive overview of current trends in the wedding industry, whether you are beginning to plan, looking for finishing touches, or would love to find out the latest trends, you will find what you need from our hand-picked vendors.

Louise Stewart, head of exhibitions at AECC commented: “We are so pleased to welcome YWE back to the North East of Scotland, across the two days. Set to be one of the best exhibitions YWE has staged, we are thrilled to accommodate the exhibition for the last time at AECC, before we transform to our new venue TECA opening summer next year, and we hope to continue to attract exhibitions such as YWE.”

Ensure you make the most of YWE, and enjoy our stunning fashion show and secure a great view of the catwalk which runs twice daily.

Tickets are now on sale.