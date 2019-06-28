St. Combs gears up for fun-filled gala

The village of St. Combs is gearing up for what is hoped to be the best gala yet!

This year’s gala runs from July 11 to 14 and will feature a host of attractions for all the family to enjoy.

The fun kicks-off on Thursday, July 11 with a kids disco in the community hall from 2pm to 4.30pm.

A village wide scavenger hunt, with a bit of a twist, will start at St. Combs Assembly of God. Participants should meet at 5.45pm for a 6pm start and the event is open to all ages.

A gala variety concert will round off the day in the community hall at 7.30pm.

There will be performances by Skip to the Beat, Lucie Summers Dance, Ross Penny and more.

Entry is £4 for adults and £2 children and concessions. Entry fee includes half-time refreshments.

Friday, July 12, begins with an all-age fancy dress at 6.30pm in the community hall. Categories include pre-school, p1-4, p5-7 and secondary school to old skool. The popular groups category will be vying for the coveted St. Combs Gala fancy dress trophy.

It’s then eyes down for prize bingo with Newtoon’s top caller John Milton.There will be a licensed bar from 7.30pm to 12.30am.

Saturday, July 13 will see a treasure hunt get underway. It’s free to enter and the theme this year is pirates. As always there will be a prize for the best dressed entry. The fun starts at the Banks of the Mull Water at 10am.

St. Combs Gala Vehicle Show also gets underway. It is a free entry event for cars, bikes, tractors and any other vehicle of interest. You will receive a small memento of the day along with a pass to the tea and coffee hall. To enter get in touch with Neil Christie on 07977251848 or stcombscarshow@gmail.com

The main gala event will feature Gem from Swashbuckle &Yee’s Hung Ga.

There will be loads of stalls as well as The Critter Keeper, face painting, Peppa Pig, body zorbs, cycle track, virtual reality experience, Paw Patrol, pony cycles, Woody & Jessie, Spiderman, Black Widow, K Dance and inflatables and much, much more from 12 noon to 4pm.

The day rounds off with the annual gala dance at the community hall, dancing to Raw Stereo. Tickets are £12 and doors open at 8pm.

Sunday, July 14 will see a Songs of Praise at the community hall at 2.30pm with modern and traditional worship songs. Gemma Hunt will be sharing her story along with her experience working on the Alpha film series.