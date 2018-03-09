Seedy Sunday shaping up to be great family event

Green-fingered folk are being invited along to Seedy Sundays for a day of fun, food and flora.

Seedy Sunday will be held on Sunday, March 18 at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw and locals and visitors will be encouraged to swap surplus plants, exchange seeds, share gardening tips and advice and browse the many stalls selling produce and crafts.

Leona Findlay, development officer at Buchan Development Partnership, organisers of the event along with Friends of Aden and Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This year’s Seedy Sunday event is shaping up to be a fantastic fun day out for all the family.

"The event is in its fourth year and each year it grows in popularity. The main aim of the annual event is to encourage keen gardeners of all abilities to swap seeds and seed potatoes but also to share tips and advice.

“We have a packed programme of events lined up for the day including a cookery demonstration by well-known chef, Kenny Smart. Kenny will be doing three different demonstrations throughout the day using local in season vegetables and he will also be doing a question and answering session in

the middle of the day.”

The programme of events will also feature various tours around Aden Park’s nursery and allotments with Landscape officer, Jack Grant, a wood turning demonstration by Turlundie Woodcraft, a flower arrangement demonstration and a talk by One Seed Forward.

“There will also be plenty to keep the younger ones amused with a bird display by Bobs Buddies, inflatables, face painting and fun crafts and workshops. The event will also feature stalls selling food, drink, crafts and providing environmental information, so there really is something for everyone to enjoy in the poly tunnels,” said Leona.

In a bid to encourage seed collecting, organisers of the event have distributed thousands of seed packets throughout the area which are free for keen gardeners to either start collecting plant seeds, or have already collected surplus seeds that they are willing to swap at the event.

Free seed packets are available from the Aden Craft and Gift shop, Buchan Tools, Buchan Development Partnership, Aden Allotment Association or can be sent out directly from Buchan Development Partnership.

Seedy Sundays will take place from 11am until 3.30pm in the polytunnels at Aden. For more information about the event or to receive a seed packet please contact Buchan Development Partnership on 01771 613666.