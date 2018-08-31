Road Safety Fun Day at MACBI

The MACBI Community Hub in Mintlaw will host a family-friendly Road Safety Fun Day tomorrow (Saturday).

The event will run from 10am to 4pm at the Newlands Road centre.

There will be fun for all ages including inflatables, Didie Cars and Track, Whizz Kidz balance bikes, train rides, a football tournament and Getabout Roadshow bikes.

Officers from Police Scotland and crew from the Scottish Ambulance 1st Responders and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.will also be there to offer advice and give an insight into their day-to-day work, plus don't miss your chance to sit inside a fire engine!

Special guest Mickey Mouse will also be there to join the fun.

Entry to the event is free but please note that some attractions may charge.

The MACBI car park will be closed from 8.30am but the Mintlaw Academy car park will be open for all class parking and road safety day visitors.