Primrose Piano Quartet play concert in Finzean

Aboyne Arts is delighted to bring the internationally renowned Primrose Piano Quartet to perform a programme of Viennese-themed music in the Birse and Feughside Church in Finzean on Sunday, March 18, starting at 3pm.

The quartet, consisting of the group’s founder, pianist John Thwaites, violinist Susanne Stanzeleit, viola player Dorothea Vogel and cellist Andrew Fuller will perform W. A. Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor, Franz Schubert’s String Trio in B flat major, Johann Strauss’s Wiener Blut Walzer (arranged for piano quartet by Andrew Fuller) and Johannes Brahms’s Piano Quartet G minor, op.25.

Enjoy an evening of Viennese-themed music at the Birse and Feughside Church in Finzean this Sunday.

The Primrose Quartet have a well-deserved reputation with recent tours taking them to Denmark, Germany, Romania, Portugal and Bulgaria.

Tickets will be sold on the door and cost £12, which includes interval refreshments.

Anyone in full-time education gets in free – so if you know any young people learning the piano or a string instrument, they might want to go along and be inspired!