Philosophy Cafe set to return

The Aberdeenshire Philosophy Cafe returns this spring with a series of new topics designed to extend thinking and encourage discussion.

Academics will be on hand to share their research on such diverse topics as Language and Thought, Numerical Cognition across the Lifespan, the Pros and Cons of GM Crops and much more.

The first event of 2018 will be held at Balmedie Library on Wednesday, February 14 at 7pm when Dr Emily Nordmann will share her research on Bilingualism, Language and Thought.

Both regular supporters and new friends are welcome to come along.

Be assured that no prior knowledge of any of the topics is required and any discussion will take place in small informal groups where you can voice your own opinions or just listen to the opinions of others.

Some daytime cafes will be held in local academies with senior pupils and regular supporters are invited to head along to these to add an inter-generational point of view to the discussions.

Café Philosophique is a charitable organisation which provides a varied and accessible programme of academic led discussions in local venues across Aberdeenshire.

The cafes are a product of partnership working between The University of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Library Service and are open to everyone.

Discussion take place in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere designed to encourage debate, the exploration of ideas and the promotion of critical thinking about society’s challenges.

All events begin at 7pm. The cost is £3 payable at the event, tea and coffee included.

The events are as follows:

Wednesday, February 14 at Balmedie Library - Dr Emily Nordmann on Bilingualism, Language and Thought.

Saturday, February 24 at Peterhead Library (afternoon) - Colin Johnston on The Great War remembered in Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland.

Wednesday, March 14 at Westhill Library (7pm) - Dr Sandie Cleland on A Head for Numbers: Numerical Cognition across the Lifespan.

Wednesday, April 11 at Stonehaven Library (7pm) - Dr Dan Wall on How do we Learn?

Wednesday, May 9 at Turriff Library (7pm) - Dr Dan Wall on GM Foods – Good or Bad?

Wednesday, June 13 at Alford Academy Library (7pm) - Juliette Mitchell on Landscapes of the Dead in Pictland.

For more information email converse@thephilosophycafe.org or visit www.thephilosophycafe.org