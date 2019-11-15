Peterhead paramedics to feature in BBC show

Paramedic team Ricky Chalk and Luan Riach, who are based at the Peterhead base, will feature prominently in the latest episode of the new BBC Scotland series about the country’s ambulance service.

This penultimate episode of the ten-part series Paramedics on Scene follows ambulance crews from across the country and also the Special Operations Response Teams as they deal with some seriousincidents.

In Edinburgh, ambulance crew Moira and Blair are called to a man with severe chest pain. He needs to be checked and taken to hospital right away.

In Aberdeenshire, on the night shift, Ricky and Luan get a call to a man who has fallen at home – and who turns out to be one of the more entertaining patients they have seen in a while.

In Glasgow, a call about a possible person in the Clyde has triggered a huge emergency response.

In Edinburgh, the eastern Special Operations team are called to a fire in a block of flats – but struggle to find the location. And specialist paramedic Mat treats a patient for breathing difficulties.

The episode will go out on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday, November 24 at 10pm.