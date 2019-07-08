Peterhead Library to host antiques valuation

Peterhead Library will host Scottish Week's annual antiques valuations on July 27.

From 10am to 4pm local dealers will assess antiques and collectables for free with offers being made to those who wish to sell

Returning dealer, Robert Cook from Attic Antiques said: "The Scottish Week valuation days never fail to draw a crowd and always unearth some treasures from the local area. This year we'll collect donations for Scottish Week itself which is a fantastic event"

Also at the event this year, Live Life Aberdeenshire will be photographing your "Precious Things" and putting them online for future generations to see. This can be any item important to you, not just antiques.