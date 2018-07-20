North East tour for ‘Lottie’

A show that was recently performed at the Garioch Theatre Festival is set to embark on a tour of the north east.

‘Lottie’ will be able to be seen as part of the Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts.

The show will visit the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1, before moving to Stewart’s Hall in Huntly on Thursday, August 2, and will finish at Peterhead Community Theatre on Friday, August 3.

‘Lottie’ is a play with music based on the lives of real people, created by a group of almost 30 young people who range in age from nine to 23-years, in collaboration with a small team of professionals including the late Charles Barron, well known for his doric plays.

The production was the result of an innovative partnership between Garidge Theatre, Mitchell School of Drama and Aberdeenshire Heritage.

‘Lottie’ is based on research into the history of poorhouses in North East Scotland during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The show follows Lottie, born in a north east poorhouse, and the people around her who dream of different lives in a different world.

Using original records from that time, the company have created a drama inspired by some of the stories they found.

The show was first performed in 2008, however this year the script has been extended and new characters have also been added after new research was carried out.