Museum gears up for toy fair and Lego extravaganza

With only one week to go, Peterhead Prison Museum team is busy preparing for the upcoming large scale Lego and diecast model event, coupled with a toy fair.

On November 4, from 10am to 4pm, the museum will host many of the UK’s top Lego builders and diecast model exhibitors that are sure to set young (and not so young) minds alight with ideas.

This is the largest such exhibition seen in this region museum staff are sure it will be a great day out for all ages.

Due to the scale of the event the museum itself will be closed on the day, but open on November 5 for business as usual.

In addition to the exhibition itself, there will be a wide range of toys on offer. Toy Masters mascots will also be walking the halls, so for that special “selfie”

it will provide another great on- off opportunity for all ages to have fun with.

Facilities development co-ordinator, Alex Geddes, told The Buchanie: "The scale of the event has been unseen in this area and by working with local business’ and modellers this will make it a unique event linked to local and UK providers.

"In addition, some tasty treats will be on hand thanks to local providers Bon-Bon Confectioners, Celtic Catering supplying hog roast, candy apples and candy floss options along with the Nippy Chippy with freshly caught local produce. The museum's own Refuge Café will also be open on the day

providing great sea views from the café area and a range of items for that light lunch and winter warming soup."

Entry to the event is £3 per person (with under fives admitted free), and if you have not managed to get your copy of the recently released “Hostage on the Roof” by former prison officer Jackie Stuart, he will be in attendance on the day for a book signing opportunity in the museum gift shop.

At 5pm the event will end with a fireworks display provided by Inverurie Fireworx and this will end the 2017 special events at the museum.

If you intend beating the crowds and arrive early, but would like to see the display please hold on to your receipt and produce in upon return to gain entry to the finale.

Please note that winter operating hours will commence on November 1 until March 31, where the museum will be open 10am to 4pm daily with last entry being 2.30pm.

The museum is closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2, but open at all other times.

Mr Geddes added: “We are delighted to host such a large scale event at the museum and this will conclude our special advents at the museum for 2017.

Our aim is to work closely with local talent and business providers to benefit the local community and showcase the local offering to the visitors that arrive at the museum from across the country and at times internationally."