Longside Gala gets into gear for fun weekend

All roads lead to Longside next weekend as the first of the season’s galas gets underway.

This year’s event will be held at Davidson Park from Thursday, May 17 to Sunday, May 20.

As usual, the proceedings kick-off with the annual duck race which will be held on Thursday at Linshart Burn. The race begins at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Ducks are currently on sale at Longside Golf Club, Longside Londis shop, Longside Social Club and Duthie Motors at £1 per duck, with some great prizes to be won.

A tennis tournament will take place at the local tennis courts on the same day. Ages four to six years will be held from 3.45pm to 4.30pm; seven to ten years from 4.30pm to 5.15pm, and age 11 plus from 5.15pm to 6pm. In the evening there is a fun tournament for adults (young and old), starting at 6.30pm and all are welcome.

Friday, May 18, sees ‘The Big Fight Night’, which will be hosted by Kincorth Boxing Club. This includes ten boxing matches, stovies on arrival, DJ and entertainment throughout.

There will be an auction and raffles too. Tables of ten are available at £20 per person. You can get further details from Katie Dunnett on 01784 627 605 or via email at katie.buchan23@hotmail.co.uk

Saturday, May 19 features ‘The Toast at 12’. Get your hats on ready as you are all invited to attend the live stream of The Royal Wedding at Longside Football Club lounge from 10.30am to 1pm, with £5 entry.

The annual parade will start from Longside Car Park at Main Street at 12.30pm which will lead to Davidson Park for the grand opening at 1pm. The gala princess will open this year’s gala. There is a car competition held by Duthie Motors from 10am to 4pm with a range of intage cars, tractors and contemporary cars.

Stalls will be held in and outside of tent and there will be a burger van available.

There will also be Theater Modo, five-a-side football and a mix of displays including Highland dancers, Little Belly dancers, 610 dance gorup, Yee’s Hung Ga, Mutiny Tribal belly dance group and inflatables.

From 8pm to 12pm, the fun turns to Longside marquee where DJ Jasper will be entertainbing. The event is opened to under 18s and there is no licensed bar. Admission is by ticket only. Tickets, priced £10, are on sale at Longside Londis shop or via the web page.

The gala’s final day is on Sunday, where there will be a church service in the marquee at 10am.

Longside Thistle Legends will take on Mintlaw Select at 1.30pm and late afternoon there will be live music held in Longside Social Club.