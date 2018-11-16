Hymns and arias at Aden Theatre

A promised musical romp with an Italian Twist is promised at Aden Theatre later this month.

Hymns & Arias with an Italian Job with soprano Pandy Arthur and the Heller Quartet (Jean Fletcher, Ruth Kalitski, Jonathan Knightley and Gareth John), will be performed at Aden Theatre, within Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, On November 25 at 4pm.

Don’t miss this alluring opportunity to by reserving your tickets now at www.music-at-aden.co.uk/reserve, by logging on to the website at www.music-at-aden.co.u or by emailing friends@music-at-aden.co.uk

Alternatively turn up on the night.