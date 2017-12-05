Hunt is on for hidden elves in Toon

Youngsters in Peterhead are being invited to take part in a 'Find the Elves' competition.

Twelve elves have been hidden in shops across the town centre and the winner will receive a £25 gift card to spend in participating stores.

To take part simply visit Robert Emslie Jeweller on Queen Street to collect a stamp card and a list of possible elf locations.

When an elf is found staff at the shop will provide a stamp.

Once all 12 elves have been found and stamp cards are complete, return to Robert Emslie and post the cards through the special elf post box by 4pm each friday.

Prize draws will be held on Saturday 9, 16 and 23 December.

The elves will change location every Saturday so be sure to spot them all in plenty of time.

The winner will be announced on the Rediscover Peterhead Facebook page and contacted to organise prize collection.