Holidays at the Lido takes top

Peterhead Camera Club hold a competition each year during Scottish Week for the “Bloo Toon Trophy”.

Members of the club entered one photograph each and the public who visited their exhibition which was held at the New Parish Church Hall were asked to vote for their favourite.

There were 127 votes and the winner of the trophy this year with 33 votes was “Holidays at the Lido” from Anne McBain, second with 24 votes was “Red Squirrel” from Patricia Forbes and third with 21 votes was “Iced Over” from Janice Campbell.

The club would like to thank all who voted for the photographs. The new season commences at 7.30pm on September 3 at the above hall.