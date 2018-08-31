Groovy show to come to New Deer

The Northumberland Theatre Company will bring an evening of hippy hippy shake-speare to New Deer on Friday (September 7).

The company's latest show, Heartspur, will take to the New Deer Hall stage at 7.30pm.

Heartspur is a medieval/sixties mash up and features music by Bob Shannon.

It tells the story of Harry Hotspur and the battle of Shrewsbury, set in gangland Newcastle in 1963 - ‘Henry IV Part 1’ meets ‘Get Carter’ meets ‘Six-Five Special’: a jukebox tragedy!

Using the very best of Shakespeare’s words alongside modern dialogue and truly memorable songs from the girl bands of the sixties, this new play from North East writer Bob Shannon has a terrific plot, fiery characters, marvellous music and plenty of humour and drama.

The show is suitable for everyone over 13.

Sue Robertson, Volunteer Promoter said: “Northumberland Theatre Company have entertained us since 2004 with shows such as Tartuffe, How to make a Killing in Bollywood, Bedazzled, Old Curiosity Shop and Whisky Galore and others and all their shows are really popular and this promises to be no different.

"There will be ice cream, soft drinks and tea and coffee for sale in the interval. Tickets are £10 & £9, and are on sale from Food for Thought and The Pharmacy, New Deer, 01771 644366/644217, www.neatshows.org.uk and on the door.”