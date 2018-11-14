Grease sing-a-long at New Deer

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of hit musical Grease with a special sing-a-long screening at New Deer Public Hall.

Have you ever wanted to know what it feels like to be a Pink Lady or a T-Bird but never had the chance?

Well don those pink jackets and gel those quiffs because New Deer Community Association are hosting an afternoon for Grease Sing-a-Long!

To celebrating 40 years since the film was first released in the UK the group will host an afternoon showing of the film with some homebakes and fizz to make the afternoon pop.

Cocktails and pink prosecco will be available to purchase on the day and a mystery raffle prize will be up for grabs.

Sue Robertson, Volunteer Promoter said: "Tickets include the film screening, homebakes, a welcome drink, free raffle ticket and a great afternoon entertainment all for £15.

"Tickets can be purchased individually or tables of eight can be reserved.

"When the film and festivities are finished the party will continue with a Grease-themed disco in the Royal British Legion with DJ Nasty. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and audience participation is essential."

Tickets are available from The Chemist, Food for Thought, by calling 01771 644217/644366, or visit www.neatshows.org.uk.

Doors open at 2pm with film at 3pm.