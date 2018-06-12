Going wild for Aden

Plans for the hugely anticipated Wild About Aden Event, held during the Summer holidays, are well underway with more activities and attractions added to the programme than ever before.

The two-day event, organised by Buchan Development Trust (BDP), will take place a month earlier than previous years to avoid the wasp problems and will be held on Tuesday, July 24 and Wednesday, 25 from 11am until 3.30pm.

BDP Development Officer, Leona Findlay explained: “We have so many exciting new attractions lined up for this year’s Wild About Aden as well as the old favourites everyone loves to see each year.

"This year we are delighted to welcome along EQ Sports with their Bubble football games and Nerf Wars experience. Beauxbox Braids and Love Rara will also be joining us, as will Bobs Buddies and Modo with their circus skills workshop.

"Budding footballers will be delighted to hear that AFC Community Trust will also be attending this year as will the Aberdeen Science Centre, The Royal NorthernCountryside and the ever popular Critter Keeper. The hugely popular climbing wall will also be included in the programme on the Tuesday with thecycle track arriving on the Wednesday.

The Ranger Service will be teaming up with environmental agencies such as Saving Scotlands Red Squirrels, The RSPB and Aberdeenshire Early Years to provide visitors with information, wildlife and nature workshops and outdoor related activities using sticks, clay and things from nature. Active Schools will be encouraging youngsters to test their fitness skills around their obstacle course during the two-day event.

As well as the Aden Café selling hot and cold snacks and drinks, Buchan Ices will be selling ice creams and sweet treats, Pizza Box will be making freshly made pizzas and the Rapid Response team will be selling hotdogs and burgers.

Leona added: “The majority of activities are free of charge but there are some attractions with a small fee. This year we have received generous financial donations from Kininmonth Cabs and MacDuff Shellfish and we are extremely grateful to them.

"We wouldn’t be able to pull off events like this each year without the generosity of local businesses and the time our volunteers commit to ensure the smooth running of these events. The Country Park Inn has also kindly agreed to provide our team of volunteers with a lunch to keep them going over the two day so I would also like to thank them for their contributions. ”

For more information about Wild About Aden visit the event on the Aden Country Park Facebook page.