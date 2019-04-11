Get a taste of Dracula’s blood at event

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s libraries team is looking forward to a particularly special guest joining them this month.

Bram Stoker’s classic novel ‘Dracula’ will be brought to life by his Great-Grand Nephew, Dacre Stoker, at The Garden Arms Hotel Gardenstown in Banff on Saturday,April 20 at 7.30pm and again at Peterhead Library on Monday, April 22 at 7pm.

Dacre, who is an author himself, will discuss his own work as well as sharing information about his famous ancestor and his links to the North East of Scotland.

Slains Castle was the inspiration for the story of Dracula and Dacre will be able to explain his family’s links to this famous gothic tale.

Copies of Dracula and Dacre’s own novel co-written with J D Barker, Dracul will be for sale on the night giving Dracula fans the opportunity to get their teeth into a good book signed by Stoker’s ‘blood’ relative.

Places at these popular events are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Gothic horror enthusiasts should book via the Live Life Aberdeenshire website at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk.

Booking for this event is free but get your place as soon as possible as organisers expect this to be a sell-out.