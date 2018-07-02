Gearing up for Wild About Aden

Organisers are gearing up for the hugely anticipated Wild About Aden Event which will take place at Aden Country Park later this month.

The two-day event, organised by Buchan Development Partnership (BDP), will take be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 24 and 25, from 11am to 3.30pm, a month earlier than previous years to avoid the wasps.

BDP development officer, Leona Findlay explained: “This year’s Wild About Aden event is shaping up to be fantastic and if the weather carries on like it has been it’ll be even better. We have so many exciting new attractions lined up for this year’s event as well as the old favourites everyone loves to

see each year such as the climbing wall, Critter Keeper and ranger led activities.

"This year we are delighted to welcome along EQ Sports with their Bubble football games and Nerf Wars experience. The Royal Northern Countryside will also be making its debut appearance at Wild About Aden which we are delighted about.

"Beauxbox Braids and Love Rara will also be joining us over the two days, as will Bobs Buddies and Modo with their circus skills workshop. Budding footballers will be delighted to hear that AFC Community Trust will also be attending this year as will the Aberdeen Science Centre."

The hugely popular climbing wall will also be included in the programme on the Tuesday with the cycle track arriving on the Wednesday.

The Ranger Service will be joining forces with other environmental agencies such as Saving Scotlands Red Squirrels, The RSPB and Aberdeenshire Early Years to provide visitors with information, wildlife and nature workshops and outdoor related activities using sticks, clay and things from nature.

Aberdeenshire Libraries will be on hand at the event with a display of books and puppets and will be storytelling during Wild About Aden. Active Schools will be encouraging youngsters to test their fitness skills around their obstacle course.

As well as the Aden Café selling hot and cold snacks, drinks and slushes, Buchan Ices will be selling ice creams and sweet treats, Pizza Box will be making freshly made pizzas and the Rapid Response team will be selling hotdogs and burgers.

Leona added: “The majority of activities are free of charge but there are some attractions with a small fee. This year we have received generous financial donations from Kininmonth Cabs and Macduff Shellfish and we are extremely grateful to them. We wouldn’t be able to pull off events like this each year without the generosity of local businesses and the time our volunteers commit to ensure the smooth running of these events.

"The Country Park Inn has also kindly agreed to provide our team of volunteers with a lunch to keep them going over the two day so I would also like to

thank them for their contributions.”

For more information about Wild About Aden visit the event on the Aden Country Park Facebook page.