Fyvie Castle welcomes expert collector

BBC One’s Antique’s Road Trip expert, Paul Laidlaw, is heading to the National Trust for Scotland’s Fyvie Castle.

On Friday, October 18 at 7pm, Fyvie Castle will host an evening with Paul Laidlaw.

A life-long collector, Paul collects antique arms and armour, and has made this fascinating subject his field of expertise.

In 2007, Paul became one of the experts on ‘Bargain Hunt’, BBC Two’s most popular daytime television show and his most recent TV outing is BBC One’s ‘Antiques Road Trip’ where antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Celine Mutch, visitor services supervisor at Fyvie Castle said: “We’re delighted to host an evening with Paul Laidlaw.

"Paul will give an entertaining talk followed by a Q&A session where those attending will have the opportunity to pick up some insider tricks of the auction trade!”

Tickets are priced £20 and booking is essential. For more information, and to book, go https://nts.cloudvenue.co.uk/aneveningwithpaullaidlaw1