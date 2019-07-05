Magic and mayhem at Arbuthnot Museum

Arbuthnot Museum Peterhead has opened its doors to ‘Abracadabra – a magical exhibition!’

Featuring real and replica objects from history, stage and screen, including The Mask, The Wizard of Oz and Sleepy Hollow, this exhibition is a must-see.

There is also a special display dedicated to ‘The Electric Wizard’ aka Walford Bodie, the infamous Aberdeenshire magician who wowed Edwardian society with his use of an electric chair in his act.

On Saturday, July 6, a special line-up at the museum includes magician Dean Spruce performing close-up magic in the morning and an exciting Magic School in the afternoon, and The Balloon Manny on the streets of Peterhead during the day to entertain passers-by.

There will also be a series of magic-themed summer activities, plus the chance to win free tickets to the Critter Keeper and his magical creatures at Arbuthnot Museum, on Friday, August 16.

Councillor Anne Simpson, vice-chair of the sub-committee which oversees Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: “Having seen the exhibition I’m delighted to say Abracadabra has a broad appeal for the summer holidays, perfect for families, adults, day trippers and tourists.

"I’m also looking forward to the magical-themed activities, from live owls, snakes and witches on the premises, potions classes for budding witches and wizards, and a brand new escape room experience.”

‘Abracadabra – a magic exhibition’ runs until Saturday, August 17. For details of ticket prices, opening times and bookings for special activities, go to

www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk or call Arbuthnot Museum 01779 477778.